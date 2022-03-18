Originally set to resume March 14, work on a multiyear $21.16-million project replacing bridges over Carr Creek and County NN in St. Croix County is expected to start Monday, March 21.
Hoffman Construction Co. of Black River Falls is the prime contractor for the project, which began in 2021. The bridges over Carr Creek are just west of the I-94/County B interchange south of Woodville, and the structures over County NN are between the I-94 interchanges at County B and WIS 128; both have reached the end of their service lives. The project will:
• Remove and replace the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for three lanes of traffic on I-94 when warranted.
• Realign and reconstruct the eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp at the I-94-County B interchange.
• Extend the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN.
• Include grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
At Carr Creek, westbound I-94 traffic will be shifted onto temporary roadway in the median, and eastbound traffic will be shifted onto the shoulder. At County NN, westbound I-94 traffic will be shifted onto temporary lanes in the median.
Motorists can expect daily temporary single-lane closures on both projects in both directions.
Construction is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.
