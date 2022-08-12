Beloved Makers and Company, an inspirational gift shop featuring local, handmade products from Midwest vendors opens in historic downtown Hudson on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The creative energy of co-owners Autumn Hill and Natalie Krause is evident in every detail of the updated boutique located in the 127-year-old E.E. Gatchell Building at 212 Locust St. where they offer a variety of high-quality handmade items, mostly from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Both women are successful at their own businesses (Autumn Rose Co. and Eliza Bee Boutique) and decided to join forces to envision an opportunity not only for themselves, but for others to showcase their own gifts and skills.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.