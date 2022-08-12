Beloved Makers and Company, an inspirational gift shop featuring local, handmade products from Midwest vendors opens in historic downtown Hudson on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The creative energy of co-owners Autumn Hill and Natalie Krause is evident in every detail of the updated boutique located in the 127-year-old E.E. Gatchell Building at 212 Locust St. where they offer a variety of high-quality handmade items, mostly from Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Both women are successful at their own businesses (Autumn Rose Co. and Eliza Bee Boutique) and decided to join forces to envision an opportunity not only for themselves, but for others to showcase their own gifts and skills.
“At a time when the trend is to purchase items online, we wanted to create a place where talented ‘makers’ could also have a literal brick-and-mortar place to display and sell their products,” explains Hill, who is from Woodville, Wisconsin but now lives in Hammond. “And we couldn’t have asked for a better location to welcome customers.”
Nestled mid-block on Locust St. (near Knoke’s Chocolates and Nuts) and just two blocks from the St. Croix River and Lakefront Park, Beloved Makers and Company joins a vibrant downtown community with unique shops and restaurants.
“We look forward to becoming one of the go-to places in Hudson,” says Krause, who hails from Woodbury, Minnesota but now makes her home in Hudson. “I love visiting shops like this and have always wanted one of my own. Autumn and I began talking about it and realized that our goals aligned and suddenly everything fell into place. We’re so excited to be a part of the Hudson community!”
Clothing, apparel, jewelry, home designs, baskets, candles, soaps, games and much more – locally made by Beloved Makers – can be found at one of Hudson’s newest businesses. Guests to the grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 13 can enter a drawing for prizes and take their photo in a balloon arch.
What: Beloved Makers and Company Grand Opening
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022
Where: 212 Locust St., Hudson, WI 54016
