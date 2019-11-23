Hudson Physicians announces plans for a major expansion of its walk-in Urgent Care, as well. as, increased access of evening and weekend appointments.
Beginning Jan. 2, 2020, the new, expanded hours for Urgent Care and clinic appointments at the healthcare provider’s 403 Stageline Road location will include:
• Urgent Care: Seven days per week 9 a.m.-9 p.m. (except major holidays).
• Clinic Hours: M-TH 7:30 a.m.- 7 p.m., Friday(s) 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Saturday(s) 7:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Quick Care at County Market, 2310 Crest View Drive, will remain the same M-F 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
“At Hudson Physicians we’re committed to providing the communities we serve with what we believe is a better way to be treated,” Matt Brandt, CEO said. “Central to that commitment is being open and available with the appropriate level of care our patients need, when they need it. That’s why we’re expanding access to these more convenient, economical service options. Research tells us that as many as 80% of ER visits do not require the level of acuity to achieve the desired health outcome,” states Brandt. “We know convenience care options will be a time saver and the most cost-effective option for our patients.”
Since August, Hudson Physicians has added additional employees to staff the expansion, including qualified providers and support staff.
For more information about a better way to be treated, visit our website at hudsonphysicians.com and click “Urgent Care” under the Services menu.
