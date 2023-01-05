Hudson Medical Center to host Public Open House on January 12

Almost a year from the initial groundbreaking, the new Hudson Medical Center will be opening its doors to patients on January 2, as well as hosting a public open house 3-7 p.m., January 12. The three-story, multi-tenant facility, located at 2651 Hillcrest Drive (east of Carmichael Road), will house medical offices and outpatient services.
The $50 million project is approximately 160,000 square feet of space – a significant increase from the current Hudson Physicians building. The new location allows the independently and locally owned clinic to expand on their current services with the addition of specialist teams Associated Eye Care, Minnesota Oncology, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Hudson Imaging, and Valley Surgery Center. The center will also have a café for patient convenience.
“With the expansion of outpatient technologies and the pressure to provide convenient high-quality care at a lower cost, the trend in healthcare is to offer more services in a non-hospital-based setting. Many of the services we will be providing in the Hudson Medical Center do not currently exist in Western Wisconsin,” said Dr. Mark Stannard, President of Hudson Physicians, in late 2021.
Each tenant in the new clinic will offer a variety of services and specialties, but their combined location encourages cross-functional collaborations that benefit patient care.
Hudson Physicians, an independent physician owned practice, offers specialties ranging from OB-GYN, pediatrics, family medicine, occupational medicine, podiatry, and sports medicine. Urgent Care services are available 365 days a year.
Associated Eye Care shares a 50+ year history with the area. They specialize in all major fields of eye care including cornea, retina, glaucoma, refractive, comprehensive, and pediatric ophthalmology/optometry, as well as surgery.
Minnesota Oncology works under the premise that local cancer care is better care. Their independent physicians deliver advanced integrated cancer care, expertise, and resources close to their patient’s home.
Twin Cities Orthopedics offers high-quality orthopedic care with an entrepreneurial spirit. Their care model provides individualized patient plans for prevention, treatment, and recovery.
Hudson Imaging is a partnership between Hudson Physicians, Minneapolis Radiology, and Twin Cities Orthopedics. This alliance will provide convenient, accessible, and low-cost imaging services to Hudson and surrounding communities.
Valley Surgery Center, with multiple operating and procedure rooms, will focus on outpatient, minimally invasive procedures and surgeries. Their services include, but are not limited to, gynecology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, podiatry, orthopedics, oncology, otolaryngology, and general surgery.
The clinic is looking forward to hosting the upcoming public open house and the opportunity to interact with the community. They will also be conducting tours of their new space.
