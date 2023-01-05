Hudson Medical Center to host Public Open House on January 12

Hudson Medical Center officials taking part in the ribbon cutting of its new building. 

 Contributed

Almost a year from the initial groundbreaking, the new Hudson Medical Center will be opening its doors to patients on January 2, as well as hosting a public open house 3-7 p.m., January 12. The three-story, multi-tenant facility, located at 2651 Hillcrest Drive (east of Carmichael Road), will house medical offices and outpatient services.

The $50 million project is approximately 160,000 square feet of space – a significant increase from the current Hudson Physicians building. The new location allows the independently and locally owned clinic to expand on their current services with the addition of specialist teams Associated Eye Care, Minnesota Oncology, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Hudson Imaging, and Valley Surgery Center. The center will also have a café for patient convenience.

