A Hudson man died Thursday, Dec. 16, as the result of a one-vehicle crash in the town of St. Joseph.
Thomas M. Harrington, 61, was eastbound on County Highway E, driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner, when he entered the Wisconsin DNR parking lot, striking a metal gate and several trees, causing the vehicle to roll.
The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received the call around 11 a.m.
He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.
The St. Joseph Fire Department, First Responders and the Wisconsin DNR assisted the Sheriff's office at the scene.
Harrington is the ninth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.
