A Hudson man was charged last month in St. Croix County Circuit Court with first degree reckless homicide which led to the death of a Baldwin man
Alex James Ward, 21, is charged with the Class C Felony in the death of Christian Wagner. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of $100,000 fine and/or 40 years prison. He was also charged with one count of conspiracy to deliver Heroin, a Class F felony. The maximum penalty for that felony is $25,000 and/or 12 years prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
Baldwin police were called to a residence on 10th Avenue Sept. 3, where Wagner was deceased. Police also found drug paraphernalia, including needles near his body.
The following day, St. Croix County investigators interviewed a man who had spoken with Wagner on Sept. 2. Those two, along with Ward and another individual traveled to St. Paul and with Ward’s cellphone providing directions, they met a man wearing dreadlocks, who sold Ward a bag of heroin.
Ward was interviewed eight days later in the Washington County Jail. He said the seller was a different seller from he used previously and that “someone else in the car” knew the seller and set up the deal.
Investigators then interviewed a St. Croix County jail inmate in October who shared a cellblock with Ward. He told them Ward claimed he bought heroin the day before he got arrested, which would’ve been Sept. 2 and Ward got the heroin for the other guys and was the middleman.
A search of Wagner’s phone resulted in messages between him and Ward in the three days before his death. Facebook message between the two, also showed the use of drugs, drug amounts, prices and general locations where drugs were going to be picked up.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled Wagner’s death to be heroin overdose.
