The Hot Air Affair countdown events includes the Audrey Martin Canvas Party Painting Class featuring this “Magic in the Sky” painting on Tuesday, January 24 at The Real Magic House.

The 34th annual Hudson Hot Air Affair (HHAA) celebration will be held on February 3-5, 2023, with an event theme of “Experience the Magic.” The Midwest’s premier hot air balloon rally and winter festival, this family-friendly community event is presented by WESTconsin Credit Union with support from hundreds of sponsors, partners, and volunteers.

Several countdown events are planned in January to lead up to this magic themed winter festival. They begin on Sat., Jan. 14, from 5-8pm with the “Experience the Magic” Launch Party at The Real Magic House. Come enjoy this magical kick off to the Hudson Hot Air Affair featuring local artists, a scavenger hunt, live music, and fun surprises around every corner! This is a free event for all ages, but space is limited, and reservations are required at TheRealMagicHouse.com/Events.

