The 34th annual Hudson Hot Air Affair (HHAA) celebration will be held on February 3-5, 2023, with an event theme of “Experience the Magic.” The Midwest’s premier hot air balloon rally and winter festival, this family-friendly community event is presented by WESTconsin Credit Union with support from hundreds of sponsors, partners, and volunteers.
Several countdown events are planned in January to lead up to this magic themed winter festival. They begin on Sat., Jan. 14, from 5-8pm with the “Experience the Magic” Launch Party at The Real Magic House. Come enjoy this magical kick off to the Hudson Hot Air Affair featuring local artists, a scavenger hunt, live music, and fun surprises around every corner! This is a free event for all ages, but space is limited, and reservations are required at TheRealMagicHouse.com/Events.
On 9-11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 21, Dick’s Bar & Grill will host Breakfast Crafts for Kids. Come have breakfast, see a hot air balloon basket, and enjoy a free art event for the kids.
The YMCA Camp St. Croix will hold their popular Candlelight Hike and Ski on Sat., Jan. 21, 4-9pm at the RCU Discovery Center. Candle-lit trails for cross-country skiing and hiking (trails are not groomed). This event is sponsored by PCK Foundation. Service animals only please.
Audrey Martin will hold a HHAA Canvas Party Painting Class on Tues., Jan. 24, 6:30pm, featuring magic themed picture. The class will be held at The Real Magic House. $45 for class and supplies. Must preregister! See HudsonHotAirAffair.com/Schedule for details.
Don’t miss the “Experience the Magic” Taste of Hot Air Affair fundraiser for the Hudson Lions Club on Sat., Jan. 28, 5:30-10:30pm at White Eagle Golf Club. Enjoy spirits, wine, beer tastings, along with hot appetizers, cheese, and sweets. Live music by Boondoggle, a free photo booth, silent auction, wine pull and more. Tickets are available online at the Hudson Lions Club's Square Site or may be purchased at the Hudson WESTconsin Credit Union.
Experience the magic and usher in Hudson Hot Air Affair with these countdown events. Find details on these events, as well as the many other Hot Air Affair weekend events at HudsonHotAirAffair.com/Schedule or visit us on Facebook or Instagram for the latest announcements and details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.