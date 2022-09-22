Interested in learning more about the local and regional economy?
Join us for a roundtable discussion with local officials and business and economic development leaders at the Hudson Economic Outlook Roundtable. This event will be hybrid, with options to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom.
The general format is an hour-long discussion starting with a welcome and introductions by local leaders followed by Secretary Barca outlining the most recent initiatives impacting businesses. Department of Revenue (DOR) economists will then present the latest data on our state and regional economic outlook. The event will wrap up with a roundtable discussion and Q & A.
Featured Speakers & Topics of Discussion include:
• Peter Barca, DOR Secretary – Most recent federal and state initiatives affecting businesses
• John Koskinen, Wisconsin Chief Economist – Wisconsin Economic Outlook
• Emily Camfield, DOR Senior Economist – Regional Economic Outlook
Presented by the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, this event will be held on Thursday, September 29, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Citizens State Bank – 375 Stageline Rd.., Hudson.
The is a free event. To register, visit the Hudson Chamber website, HudsonWI.org, and click on Events Calendar. Please reach out to the Chamber for the Zoom link if you would like to attend this event virtually.
For more information, contact the Hudson Chamber at (715) 386-8411 or email info@hudsonwi.org.
