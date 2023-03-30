Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain for the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High around 40F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Hudson is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, March 31, when locally owned and operated Hudson Crumbl Cookies, located at 1020 Pearson Drive, Hudson, opens its doors.
Store owners, Connie and Rory Young, and Karen French, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.
Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing more than 65 career opportunities to Hudson locals.
The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 275+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more. Don’t miss the weekly flavor drops Sundays at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.
Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of grand opening. Starting Wednesday, April 5, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com. Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.
ABOUT THE OWNERS
It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owners Connie and Rory Young, and Karen French. After sinking their teeth into a warm chocolate chip cookie, they knew they had to be part of the Crumbl Crew and the journey to opening their first Crumbl Cookies began.
The Youngs and French have spent months perfecting the Hudson location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. “As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors!”, states the team. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of Hudson together over a box of the best cookies in the world.
