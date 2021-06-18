Over 200,000 U.S. business establishments closed their doors permanently over the course of the last year as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Wall Street Journal article published in April.
While those numbers may seem high, COVID fallout was actually much lower than some economists predicted, and all across the country businesses are dusting themselves off and moving forward.
Locally, many businesses weathered the pandemic quite well. Midwestern states are often sheltered from the worst of economic downturns, and shorter lockdowns in Wisconsin meant businesses were able to return to semi-normal operations sooner than in many coastal metros.
Eric and Nancy Fennern have owned and operated Fennern Jewelers in downtown Baldwin for 38 years. Nancy said their business in particular had to pay attention to health and safety concerns.
“Obviously because we’re very much a ‘touch’ business, we had to really step up,” she said. “We always keep things clean, but we were doing much more disinfecting when people would try things on.”
When the pandemic began, Fennern’s were open by appointment only for around a month. During that time their sales plummeted to almost nothing. But, as was the case for so many other businesses, the pandemic also created new avenues for income.
“I think people were home going through things at their house and finding Grandma’s ring,” she said. “And saying ‘lets take that in and get it refurbished so we can wear it.’ So the repair and gold work end of the business exponentially grew.”
While they were open by appointment only, Fennern’s did have to lay off their four employees, but were able to keep paying them with a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.
“That’s one thing the government did that really helped out small businesses,” Fennern said. “Otherwise we wouldn’t have been able to pay our people.”
They opened their doors to walk in customers again last May, and saw an immediate influx of business that’s remained steady ever since. Even with sales up however, doing business during a pandemic still created unforeseen issues.
“It was a different year,” Fennern said. “Especially in our business, people walking in with masks on is a little unsettling.”
Fennern said she believes the increase in business was due to people not traveling. They needed something else to spend their disposable income on, and a jewelry store is a great place to do that. She also said the shop local movement played a big role in their success in 2020.
“I think a huge factor is everyone talking about shopping at home and shopping local,” she said. “We really have to say thanks to the local consumers. They did and are supporting us, and we really appreciate that.”
Part of Fennern’s success during the pandemic was undoubtedly due to their longevity. They’ve been in business since 1983 and are a well-established face in the community. But just down the street to the east, a brand new business opened during the height of the economic turmoil last summer.
Tiffany Schmidt and her wife Jessica opened The Schweet Shop, a specialty candy store, on July 1, 2020. Schmidt said they assumed the pandemic would be a relatively short-term hurdle as they were getting ready to open.
“We thought we were going to have to lock things down for a couple weeks and then business as usual will continue,” she said. “That was kind of our belief at that point.”
As the grand opening got closer and they realized the pandemic was here to stay, they adjusted on the fly.
“We knew one of the things we would put on hold is any of the bulk candies,” she said. “We knew everything needed to be prepackaged.”
The physical space of the store was also a concern as social distancing measures were put in place, but once the kinks were worked out, Schmidt was pleasantly surprised how well business kept up.
Like Fennern’s, some of the Schweet Shop’s success during the pandemic may be due to COVID induced boredom. As kids across the country continue to be stuck at home, their screen time has increased even beyond prepandemic levels. Viral Tik Tok videos have soared in popularity, and among them are several trends featuring unique candies.
Toxic Waste Slime Lickers look like round, roll-top deodorant sticks. The premise is simple — pop the top and lick the deodorant. The flavors are massively sour, and videos of kids and adults alike trying these flavors are running rampant on Tik Tok, leading to sales booms at shops like Schmidt’s. So much so in fact, that they’re now almost impossible to get.
“As soon as we get a case, in two days it’s sold,” Schmidt said. “Right now we have a waiting list of 40 customers.”
Slime Lickers and other viral trends have emboldened The Schweet Shop, to the point that Schmit is considering a second location in Amery. But with a touch of the modern also comes a taste of the past. The Schweet Shop specializes in vintage candies from numerous decades, and giving customers a hit of nostalgia has also been particularly effective. It seems the pandemic has made the whole country more introspective, and being able to let an adult try their favorite childhood candy again often makes The Schweet Shop a bright spot in an otherwise difficult day. That’s good for business, and for the community’s collective mental health.
“Our favorite part of being in the shop is watching people experience that and hearing the stories that come up,” she said. “We’ve had customers come in and wind up in tears. The community needed that positive space and that nostalgia way more than we ever would have anticipated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.