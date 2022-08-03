Wisconsin school districts were allotted nearly $2.4 billion in one-time federal pandemic relief funds and have until September 2024 to spend the large amounts that remain. In early spending, districts targeted immediate pandemic needs such as health and safety, educational technology, and remote instruction. Later spending has addressed student and district needs more broadly. With most districts still facing a convergence of financial challenges, strategic use of remaining dollars will be critical for fiscal health and successful student outcomes.

Billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief education funds have flowed to Wisconsin since 2020. Data provided to the Wisconsin Policy Forum by the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) offers the first statewide snapshot of how district leaders have used these dollars. 

