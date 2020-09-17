The beginning of the school year is starting off with a successful bang at Baldwin-Woodville High School (BWHS). Principal Dave Brandvold was recently informed that two members of the BWHS family have received awards; Class of 2021 member, Lauren Thompson and faculty member Adam Bassak.
In a letter from Randy Romanski, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Brandvold was informed BWHS’s very own Thompson has been selected as a member of the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
Romanski said, “It is a tremendous honor to be selected from all applicants to be a part of the first council.”
Earlier this summer, DATCP announced the creation of the Council as an effort to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of how the state interacts with Wisconsin’s agriculture industry. Over the next year, DATCP staff will work with Council members to highlight agricultural-related career opportunities, share information about state resources, provide insight into policy development, and encourage networking across the industry.
As a member of the Council, students will participate in eight monthly 90-minute virtual sessions and one final all-day event, planned for spring 2021.
For each session, students will be expected to prepare a question for the presenter, actively participate in discussion and complete a follow-up survey. Members will rotate in and out of leadership roles for each session, including Chair, Vice Chair, and Secretary. As part of their term, they will also complete a final written reflection about their experience.
Adam Bassak , an educator at BWHS was recently selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). A role model to pupils, Adam was nominated by a student for outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in the profession.
Each year student members of NSHSS are invited to nominate the educator who has made the most significant contribution to their academic career for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award. This honor recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders and citizens.
“Dedicated educators who exhibit a commitment to excellence deserve our highest praise and appreciation,” said NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “Through our Educators of Distinction program and the grants we provide to support professional development and enrich classroom instruction, we hope to acknowledge and encourage the vital work of teachers, counselors and administrators who are shaping the intellect and character of our young scholars.”
