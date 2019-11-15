Arndt

Friday and Monday marked a time to honor veterans within the Baldwin area. On Friday, members from American Legion Post 301 in Woodville stopped by Western Wisconsin Health for a short ceremony. Legion member and Western Wisconsin Health volunteer Mike Egger addressed the crowd about the history of the branches and talked about how proud he was to be a member of the military. Then, on Monday, Veterans Day programs were held throughout the Baldwin-Woodville School District. At Greenfield, Baldwin American Legion Post member Weston Arndt addressed the students talking about the history of Veterans Day, how it is about promoting Patriotism and service to the country. He also mentioned how important it is to help each other. Pictured are Woodville American Legion members addressing the flag Friday and Arndt talking.

