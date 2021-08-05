A group of cyclists spent this past weekend enjoying the best of western Wisconsin scenery for a good cause.
They were taking part in the 37th annual Highground Heroes RIde Bike Tour, a fundraiser for the High Ground Veterans Park and Museum, just outside of Neillsville.
The western Wisconsin swing started in New Richmond July 30 and included a stop at the Woodville American Legion for lunch. They were going to conclude the first day in Menomonie.
The July 31 schedule would end in Osseo with the Aug. 1 destination ending in Neillsville at the High Ground. All told, the western Wisconsin trip would consist of 175 miles.
The High Ground started as the Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Memorial Project, which has grown to a 155-acre park which includes a museum, a gift shop and Camp Victory, an additional facility located 15 minutes north of the main campus. The facility which receives no ongoing federal or state funding, is supported by donations and grants. The Park is free to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
“It’s a tribute to servicemen in Wisconsin who lost their lives,” said New Richmond native Jerry Simon, one of the organizers of the western route. Simon served in the Vietnam War.
Fellow New Richmond resident Cole Peterson is another organizer. He also happens to be Simon’s grandson.
“I’m doing it for him,” Peterson said, referring to his grandfather. “It’s a great cause.”
Added Simon: “You don’t have to be a Veteran to ride,” noting among the estimated 45 riders on the western swing, the age ranges from nine to six riders over the age of 70.
Peterson, who has completed the ride for the last 10 years, stated Mother Nature has been pretty accommodating over the years.
“We had one year in which it rained for an hour, but we’ve had really good luck weather wise,” he said. He also noted they’ve had a couple spills and flat tires as well.
“We take a lot of back roads,” he continued, noting their route from New Richmond to Woodville consisted of County Highway E and County Highway D. After Woodville, Spring Valley was their next stop.
The western route was one of five throughout which all concluded at the Highground. The northern route started in Hayward; the eastern route started in Appleton; the southern route started in Cottage Grove and the southwestern route started in La Crosse.
Throughout the western ride, support staff were available to ensure the riders had a safe and enjoyable ride. Riders were also able to enjoy plenty of rest stops as well as meals at overnight locations. Riders could set up a tent if they preferred. Upon arriving in Neillsville, they were provided a ride home back to New Richmond by the New Richmond School District Bus Company.
For more information about the Highground and the Ride, visit thehighground.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.