"All who served in the United States Armed Forces swore an oath to protect the country with their lives," said Jim Jansma, Baldwin American Legion Post Commander during the High School's ceremony Nov. 11. "It's up to all of us to provide a nation which is worthy of that sacrifice and service.
"To those in attendance, who served the nation with great distinction, we can't say it enough. Thank you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.