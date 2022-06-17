Homestead owner, former WWH CEO running for Assembly

St. Croix County Democrats will be voting on a strong slate of candidates going into the August primary and November election, according to participants in the party’s first Meet the Candidates Breakfast, June 4 in River Falls.
“The experience, skills and commitment that the candidates up and down the ticket offer voters is impressive,” said Sue Curtis, chair, St. Croix County Democratic Party. “They all share a passion to ensure democracy values continue in Wisconsin.”
Added Paul Hambleton, a Hudson attendee: “I was impressed not only by the diversity of experience but by the perspectives they bring. We have candidates with a wide range of backgrounds, from fourth-generation to first-generation Wisconsites, all of whom care deeply about this state, our quality of life, and ensuring opportunities for all, not just a privileged few.”
Explained Michelle Gorka from New Richmond: “Locally, it’s exciting to see four strong women candidates in our community decide to take on four Republican incumbents in the Assembly who are taking taxpayer money for not meeting since February.”
Each candidate spoke to the breakfast gathering about their background and how they will work to deliver results for Wisconsin families.
Local candidates for Wisconsin State Assembly, all of whom are unopposed in the primary, are:
• Sarah Yacoub, District 30
• Patty Schachtner, District 28
• Danielle Johnson, District 29
• Allison Page, District 93.
Candidates for statewide or national offices are:
• Lt. Governor: Sarah Rodriguez and Peng Her
• Secretary of State: Alexia Sabor
• State Treasurer: Angelito Tentorio and Gillian Battino
• State Senator: Senator Jeff Smith
• US Senate: Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry, Steven Olikara, Tom Nelson, Peter Peckorsky, Darrell Williams, and Kou Lee
• U.S. Congress: Richard “Dick” Ausman
“St. Croix County voters who want representatives in Madison or Washington who will look after Wisconsinites’ interests rather than elected officials more intent on saying no and lining their pockets with special interest money can check out our outstanding candidates,” said Curtis.
Learn more at St. Croix County Democratic Party.
