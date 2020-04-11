St. Croix Central School District announced its 2020 Honor Graduates. Graduates must achieve an average of B+ or better throughout their academic career at St. Croix Central.
Valedictorian: Zachary Holme. Son of Rachel and Terry Holme. He will be pursing a degree in computer science.
Valedictorian: Lauren Leen. Daughter of Cary and Jennifer Lee. She will be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in biology and later attend medical school.
Austin Albright. Son of Russ and Danielle Albright. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to study stage and screen arts.
Zachary Anderson: Son of Scott and Lori Anderson. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to pursue a degree as a physical education teacher.
Keisha Berg: Daughter of Darrell and Krista Berg. She plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Liz Brandvold: Daughter of Barry and Liz Brandvold. She plans to earn a CNA license and later transition to other careers within the medical field.
Parker Chladek: Daughter of Amy and Josh Chladek. She plans on attending Winona State University to pursue a degree in secondary math education with a minor in coaching.
Morgan Clark: Daughter of Jennifer and Steve Clark. She will be pursuing a nursing degree from Winona State University.
Erik Collins: Son of John and Jackie Collins. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to major in criminal justice.
Bailey Davis: Daughter of Eric and Missy Davis. She will be attending Chippewa Valley Technical College and later a four-year college to study education at the middle or high school level.
Alexandra Deno: Daughter of Wade and Chris Deno. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to major in health care.
Desire' Dillon: Daughter of Craig and Becky Dillon. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in broad field social studies with an emphasis on secondary education.
Naomi Dillon: Daughter of Craig and Becky Dillon. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to pursue a career in the medical field.
Marion Fischer: Daughter of Matt and Moriah Fischer. She will be attending Minnesota State University-Mankato for dental hygiene in the fall.
Gabrielle Fraser: Daughter of Eric and Richelle Fraser. She will be attending Northwestern St. Paul and plans to double major in marketing and theater.
Ashlyn Fry: Daughter of Steve and Kristi Fry. She will be attending Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire for general studies. Once completed, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout to obtain a degree in special education.
Grace Hanson: Daughter of Geno and Rena Hanson. She plans to study journalism or organizational communications at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Lucas Holme: Son of Rachel and Terry Holme. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall.
Alyssa Iverson: Daughter of Mark and Gretchen Iverson. She will be pursuing a degree in business management at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Taylor Jernell: Daughter of Dawn and James Hauschild. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout to major in psychology.
Logan Johnson: Son of Drew and Mary Beth Johnson. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to pursue a degree in the field of education.
Kolbi Juen: Daughter of Kristi and Dave Juen. She will be attending Gordon College for music performance or double major in music and psychology.
Logan Knapton: Son of Jacob and Karen Knapton. He will be attending Madison Area Technical College to study cabinetry and mill work.
Emma Knospe: Daughter of Jeremy and Jenny Knospe. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in elementary education and minor in early childhood education.
Hannah Koerper: Daughter of Brent and Jody Koerper. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the fall.
Trevor Kopacz: Son of Mark and Kelly Kopacz. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to study education.
Jena Kost: Daughter of Brandon and Michelle Most. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to study biomedical sciences. She would like to focus on chronic pain and autoimmune diseases.
Cody Liermann: Son of David and Shannon Liermann. He has been accepted into Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College's welding program.
Scout Lindquist: Daughter of Autumn and Paul Lindquist. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison and major in English with an emphasis in secondary education.
Scott Lyon III: Son of Angel Wolske and Scott Lyon. He will be attending Chippewa Valley Technical College and enter into the Law Enforcement program.
Luke Mahedy: Son of Tim and Jenni Mahedy. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to study finance.
Khloe Martinez: Daughter of Evelyn and William Martinez. She will be attending Arizona State University to pursue a degree in criminal justice and forensic science.
Trevor Miller: Son of Alan and LaRae Miller. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout to study pre-law.
Brooklyn Mishler: Daughter of Lee and Jessi Mishler. She will be attending the University of St. Thomas for human resource management.
Scott Mousel: Son of Laurie and Dave Mousel. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Grace Myer: Daughter of Jenny and Todd Myer. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in elementary education and minor in early childhood education.
Angelica Olson: Daughter of Lance and Cindy Olson. She will be attending Winona State University to major in special education.
Bethany Phillips: Daughter of Bobby and Stacey Phillips. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the fall.
Abigail Rohl: Daughter of Karen and Joe Benysek. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Danielle Rustand: Daughter of Jennifer and Andrew Rustand. She plans to attend a university and major in veterinary science.
Morgan Siler: Daughter of Ron and Angela Siler. She will be attending Chippewa Valley Technical College for a liberal arts degree and then transfer to a four-year university.
Griffin Soderberg: Son of Kurt and Paula Soderberg. He will be attending University of Wisconsin-Stout for applied mathematics and computer science.
Peyton Timmerman. Daughter of Wes Timmerman. She will be attending the University of Minnesota to double major in political science and business with a minor in history.
Jared Tritz. Son of Leah and Andrew Tritz. He will be attending North Dakota State College of Science to earn a degree in automotive and diesel technology.
Jordan Woyda. Son of Brian and Pam Woyda. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout and is undecided on a major.
Graduation is set for May 22.
