The hiring of a new full time village police officer was one of many items taken care of at the June meeting of Baldwin’s Village Board. Chief Darren Krueger said they had interviewed four candidates for the position. Krueger said all the candidates would do well, but one really stood out. He recommended the board approve Tyler Hiller who currently serves as a part-time officer for the village and the board approved unanimously.
It was also approved to hire Graham Gausman as a Public Works Laborer. Village trustee Doug Newton abstained from the vote as Gausman is his son-in-law.
The HoggPen Bar and Grill shared their plans for their upcoming street dance, which will be held July 25.
9th Avenue resident Debra Moore, discussed her concerns with the new sewer and water project that is taking place near her home. Village President Willy Zevenbergen said he would have someone speak with Moore about her concerns the following day.
A drive-thru lane and sign was approved the A&W. Village trustee Doug Newton complemented A&W representatives on their property. “When I drive by your place it looks so nice and clean. It really is an advantage to the Baldwin Woodville area and I appreciate what you do,” said Russett.
Village Engineer Eric Henningsgard
Continued from page 1
recommended the board approve a plan to include solar panels to Woodville Warehousing expansion plan and they did.
They also approved a beer garden extension for Aug. 8 at Strikers. A football fundraiser will be held that day and they extension will allow people to spread out into a larger area.
It was shared that organizers are still trying to make a Chili Fest work with the pandemic. It is slated to be held Sept. 26 from 11:30-4 at Creamery Park, which will provide more space for social distancing. This year, individuals will not make chili; it will come from commercial vendors. The board approved the plans.
Brent Staiger voiced his concerns about the village owned walking path behind his home. He said there are privacy issues and he was asking for the village to put up a fence.
Village trustee Lance Van Damme said he understands Staigers concerns as he is a neighbor and has witnessed the issues. “I am backing him up 100 percent,” said Van Damme.
The board agreed to look into the cost and revisit the subject.
Sean Lentz discussed possible funding solutions for paying for the new sewer plant design and specs. The board decided interim financing would not be needed, they would use money the village already has.
Lentz was also included on talk concerning sewer rates and what is need to pay for the new plant, which is set to open in late 2023 or early 2024.
It was ultimately decided an increase of $5.00 per quarter on water/sewer bills starting immediately would cover the cost.
Gary Newton spoke with the board about United Fire purchases being made with CARE Act funds. The CARE Act allocated money to the village to be used for COVID-19 related expenses. Newton said the department is in need of trim gear, which is a lighter weight gear, and it does qualify to be purchased with the CARES money. They have been approaching the villages and township requesting each chip in on the gear. He said it is especially useful for extrications. The board unanimously agreed it would be a good use of the money and they would still have funds left over.
When it was discussed that design plans alone for construction of bathroom facilities at Mill Pond, Heritage and Bailey/Creamery Parks would be $25,000 a piece. “There is architectural, electrical and plumbing, per one,” said Henningsgard when referring to all parts needing to be considered in the design.
Village trustee Matt Knegendorf asked, “Can we piggy-back off another one that has already been designed?”
Henningsgard said he didn’t know.
Several board members said they were shocked by that number. At first, Van Damme said he didn’t think the cost was bad, until he realized the price was just for the plans and not the building itself. “Ouch,” said Van Damme.
It was decided Zevenbergen would talk to other towns to see what direction they have gone with replacing park bathrooms. They tabled the decision for the time being.
