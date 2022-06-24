Hilgendorf retires after 30 years of service to Immanuel Lutheran Church

Pastor Wayne Hilgendorf gave his last sermon at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Woodville May 29. After 30 years of service, his retirement is well-earned, even if it comes a few years later than planned. Originally planning to retire in the summer of 2020, Pastor Hilgendorf stayed with his congregation through the worst of the pandemic as a vacancy pastor. Though he was not able to actually retire until this year, a retirement party was thrown in his honor last August with many visiting pastors, family members, and friends in attendance to celebrate.
Pastor Hilgendorf attended Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary beginning in 1974, and first served a dual parish in Nebraska. He also served as a vacancy pastor for several other congregations, at one point serving four churches at once! In 1991, Pastor Hilgendorf was called to Immanuel Lutheran Church and not long after the congregation elected to build a new church.
During his years in service, Pastor Hilgendorf was privileged to baptize 249 children and six adults, confirm 197 teens and 55 adults, preside over 72 marriages, conduct 166 funerals, and conduct 6,740 worship services. The congregation at Immanuel thanks Pastor Hilgendorf for his service to God and the church, and wishes him the best in his well-earned retirement!
