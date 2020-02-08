What follows is Math Department staff members explaining why they’re picked.
Grade 9 Kylee Minder
Kylee Minder is an absolute joy to have in the classroom. Regardless of the task at hand, Kylee always puts forth her best effort, perseveres when the task becomes challenging, and finds time to help those around her when they are struggling. Kylee's kind-hearted, positive attitude brightens up every classroom.
Grade 10 Kaden Walthall
Kindhearted is the first word that comes to mind when thinking of Kaden. Being polite is just part of who he is and how he treats others. Kaden is an excellent role model to others in and out of the classroom due mostly to his calm demeanor, willingness to lend a helping hand, hard work ethic, and dedication to be the best version of himself. We congratulate and commend you Kaden Walthall!
Grade 11 Allison Nutt
Ali Nutt demonstrates an exemplary attitude to exceed expectations. She is not only actively involved in promoting community within our school, but also showcases positivity daily in her classes. As a dedicated and hardworking individual, she is prepared for any challenge she encounters.
Grade 12 Alex Schaller
Alex is at the top of his game! Not only is he excelling at one of the most difficult classes we have at BW, Alex is going out of his way to find the next challenge. Recently, he attended a field trip to learn more about a career in Actuarial Science and was the leader of the team that finished in first place (of about 15 teams) in a simulation held that day. He, and his team, represented Baldwin-Woodville well that day and we look forward to watching how well Alex will represent BWHS in the future.
“Not only are these four students exemplary in math, they are also outstanding citizens in our community,” added B-W High School Principal David Brandvold.
