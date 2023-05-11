Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Western WI Chapter (SDIA) is proud to announce they are a Carry the Load (CTL) non-profit partner for the 2023 Memorial May campaign. As a part of Carry The Load’s Continuum of Care program, this partnership helps raise awareness and funds that are essential to helping our military, veterans, first responders and their families. SDIA is honored to be named a partner for the seventh consecutive year and will join Carry The Load this year by hosting its second Heroes Walk Rally and Open House 10 a.m., Saturday, May 13 at the River Falls American Legion 121, 701 N. Main Street.
The presentation of colors will take place at 10:30 a.m., followed by the National Anthem. A few words from the SDIA Western WI Chapter and Post 121 will follow the National Anthem. A group photograph will be taken at 11 a.m. The Walk is scheduled to leave the American Legion at 11:30 a.m. An open house begins at 12:30 p.m.
Lisa Hungiville, Chapter commander, Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran and retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major said: “Come out and help support the veterans and first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country, state and within the community.”
People of all ages are welcome. They can register free by visiting the CTL chapter page. An option to donate is also available throughout the month of May.
