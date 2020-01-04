Our history needs your help! Our community has a wealth of history resources housed locally, but we need your help to ensure it is preserved for the future.
Within the Baldwin Public Library is the well-traveled Wisconsin History Room. This is where the Baldwin Area Historical Society meets and makes plans for saving and sharing our local history. This is also where folks come to dig into history. One wall features a map of the county. Many people have passed many hours staring at the map and imagining a time gone by. Another wall is lined with shelves full of books that tell us about our history. There are drawers and boxes full of historic photographs and documents, all telling the story of our past.
So what’s the problem? Baldwin being a small town, lacks a history center. There is the history room in the library, but this space is limited. Our local historical society operates as a museum without walls. We seek partnerships with area businesses and organizations to help display our history for people to see. This has been done with the Baldwin Greenhouse, the Chamber space in the back room of Baldwin Perk, and St. Croix Jewelers. Additionally, First Bank of Baldwin, Western Wisconsin Health, and Village Pharmacy all have history displays that were created for our community to enjoy. However, more space is needed!
Our job is to seek out and share our history. We have many unfinished projects, but not enough hands. It simply takes the time of generous people to see projects through from start to finish. Currently in the works is a cemetery tour, oral history interviews, reorganizing the history room, and always there is history research and discussions.
The historical society meets the second Thursday of each month in the Baldwin Library History Room. Stop by anytime between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come by and see how you can help to save our history or contact Leila Albert, Baldwin Area Historical Society President by email leilaalbert@hotmail.com or phone 715-222-9485 for more information.
