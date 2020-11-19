Of all the challenges 2020 has brought one of the toughest has been for residents in health care facilities who have not been able to have in-person contact with loved ones.
The Baldwin-Woodville Chamber would like to bring some holiday cheer to the residents of the Baldwin Care Center. If you have any holiday lights yard or outdoor decorations that are collecting dust or that you won’t be using this year, the Chamber has just the solution…
They have found the perfect place to use those items is in the lawn of the Baldwin Care Center and preparations have begun to decorate outside for residents. They would like to have lights around the perimeter of the building for residents to enjoy after a long COVID spring, summer and fall.
A statement from the Chamber said, “There is a lot of area to cover, more than we are able to do on our own and we are hoping you are able to help make it festive during such a challenging time for them.”
If you have any outdoor lights, lighted
Continued from page 1
yard decorations, blow-up Santa/snowmen/reindeer, figurines, candy canes, ribbons, etc… the B-W Chamber can borrow or you would like to volunteer your time to help decorate, please email Sarah at bwchamber@baldwin-telecom.net.
For those who purchase the Baldwin Bulletin on newsstands Tuesdays, there is still time to donate. For those who receive the paper by mail, there is still time to offer decorating help. They will be decorating Thursday, November 19, but ask that decorations be received by Tuesday, November 17 so they can make a final plan.
Eileen LaFavor of the Baldwin Care Center said, “I am so very grateful that the Chamber is adopting us this Holiday season to try to bring some joy to our residents.”
There may be several other ways to help bring happiness to residents this season. If you are interested in learning what ways you can contribute contact the Baldwin Care Center at 715-684-3231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.