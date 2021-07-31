The 2021 edition of Hammond Heartland Days will be held Aug. 6-8.
Traditionally, the second weekend of August, the celebration moved up a week.
Annual favorite events such as the Appreciation Dinner, Baby Show, 5K Run/Walk and the Grand Parade are on the schedule along with some initial events.
Most events will be held at the Hammond Lions Recreational Grounds, 1500 Ridgeway Street, Hammond, unless otherwise noted.
Aug. 6
Events begin at 4:30 p.m., with the Holiday Angels Carnival, which includes games, fish pond, bounce slide and face painting.
The Community Appreciation Dinner starts at 5 p.m. The dinner will have the introduction of Royalty Candidates along with the announcement of the Grand Marshall and the Heartland Award.
Thirty minutes later, is a Bean Bag Tournament with the Baby Show (for ages 0-12 months) scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
“Firewater Gospel Choir” concludes the day with a show, starting at 8 p.m.
Aug. 7
The day starts at 7:30 a.m., with the 27th annual Panther Pant 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by the Hammond Lions Foundation and the St. Croix County cross-country Team. The runs will be at the High School.
At 9:30 a.m., is the Mulligan Open Golf Tournament, sponsored by the American Legion.
The Miss Hammond Royal Coronation is at 4 p.m., at Pheasant Hills Golf Course. The NTPA Tractor Pull starts at 7 p.m. Ages four and under are free, with ages 5-9 being $10 and ages 10 and over $15.
The musical group “Side Hustle” wraps up the day at 9 p.m.
Aug. 8
The grand parade starts at 12:30 p.m., along Davis Street. The Kids Pedal Pull starts at 3 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, at the same time the St. Croix Central Girls Golf Bean Bag Fundraiser will be held at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.
A Fun Fest will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church starting at 3:30 p.m.
In addition, community wide garage sales are scheduled Aug. 5-7. Maps will be available Aug. 2 at Bob and Steve’s BP, Marathon, Hammond Community Library and Hammond Village Hall.
