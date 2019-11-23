Healthier Together – Pierce & St. Croix counties (Healthier Together) is a community coalition working to create and maintain healthy communities and provide a strategic framework for local health improvement activities.
Healthier Together members came together to celebrate the successes of the 2017-2019 Community Health Improvement Plan during an event at Hudson Hospital Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Membership of Healthier Together includes nonprofit, faith-based, school, government and business sectors. The coalition’s leadership includes the four area hospitals, United Way, UW Extension, and both counties’ Public Health departments.
” The last three years have been a whirlwind of activities and successes. None of these strategies could have been successfully implemented by one organization alone. We all had to come together to commit to a common goal,” said Natasha Ward, Director of Community Health Improvement & Integrative Health for Western Wisconsin Health.
Every three years Healthier Together develops a new Community Health Improvement Plan based on a comprehensive assessment of health data and community feedback. Each plan identifies top health priorities, multilevel goals, and strategies that action teams implement in Pierce and St. Croix counties. Action teams are made up of staff members from many different organizations along with community members
” So much of the time, our focus in on what we need to do next. This is a great opportunity to take a step back and congratulate our coalition members on jobs well done,” said Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Health Officer.
The event showcased key successes of action teams that addressed mental health, obesity/overweight, and alcohol abuse. Successes in the past three years include:
• Training over 350 trainers as Make It OK ambassadors, who work with community groups to increase awareness of mental health issues and decrease stigma associated with mental illness.
• Providing over 54,000 meals for over 100 families through partnerships with local food pantries and farmers.
• Increasing physical activity during school by promoting Active School Core 4+ and Bike to School Day.
• Conducting community readiness assessments in River Falls and Hudson to understand the communities’ preparation for policy changes.
As Healthier Together celebrates their success, coalition members are beginning to implement their new 3-year plan for 2020-2022, which will focus on mental health and substance use disorders. For more information on the community health improvement plan, the coalition, and how to get involved go to: http://www.healthiertogetherstcroix.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.