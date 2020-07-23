Hawley remembered as family man

Bill Hawley spent many weeks of his life writing for The Baldwin Bulletin, first as the third generation to work for the family business, and eventually as owner of The Baldwin Bulletin, until it was sold to the fourth generation.
Not only was Hawley a journalist who touched the lives of those who read his stories, he was a man who could have filled the pages of an autobiography with an array of interesting tales that made up his 90 years.
Bill spent his younger years living in Baldwin with his parents and two siblings.
He was proud of the fact that he played quarterback on Baldwin High School’s first football team, although he did say the Larson brothers who had moved here from New Richmond had a big advantage because they had a couple of years of formal practice already.
Bill also qualified for state in hurdles in track even though Baldwin High School had no track or hurdles to practice on.
Bill had a passion for athletics that could only be rivaled by his love for his family: wife Muriel; children Tom, Pete, Bill, Mary and Jack; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Throughout the years, his affection for athletics and family would collide. His son, Pete, said, “Dad was a avid golfer and qualified for the championship round many times, although second place was the best he achieved. His love of golf was passed on to me, my two children
and nieces and nephews. When his grandchildren turned a certain age, he would pick them up once a week and they would travel to a course in the area for a round of golf.”
Bill loved to travel to Canada every spring with his fishing buddies as soon as the ice went out. “He had many stories about the various lakes they would fish. He brought me and brother Tom along one year and it was a great experience,” said Pete.
Bill also loved to deer hunt every November. He was a great shot even when his eyesight started to fail him. He was also colorblind and could not see the color red. More than once some one else would follow a blood trail because he couldn’t see.
Pete said, “The love of the hunt was passed down to me and Bill’s oldest grandson Drew. In fact, Drew said the hunts up north of Grantsburg influenced his career choice with the DNR and where he now lives, north of Grantsburg.”
Bill’s daughter, Mary, shared one of her favorite memories was when her parents, Bill and his wife Muriel, came to visit while she was studying for a semester in Scotland. He was able to play St. Andrews Royal Troon and Carnoustie Golf Course.
“He was overjoyed to have that opportunity and that will always be my best memory of my dad,” she said.
Bill’s children watched a father over the years who was committed to service work. He was a greatly involved Shriner, a mentor at local schools; he served at the food pantry and sponsored a child through Child Fund.
Bill’s son, Tom, said, “I think Dad was involved with activities helping others because he had a good life and believed in giving back. Dad was positive and upbeat and I think that is something he instilled in his kids: ‘Look for the good, enjoy life and be happy.’”
Son Bill said he feels grateful that he had his father as long as he did. “He was a good dad who taught many valuable lessons.”
