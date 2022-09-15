Hawley named DNR Wildlife Technician of the Year

Drew Hawley, a 2000 Baldwin-Woodville graduate, was named 2021 DNR Wildlife Technician of the Year during an award ceremony in Appleton last month.
Hawley is responsible for water management within the Glacial Lake Grantsburg (GLG) properties. These tasks include conducting annual inspections and repairs of more than 40 miles of dikes as well as managing and manipulating water levels on more than 50 water control structures covering over 8,000 square miles of marsh.
In addition to his technician workload, he served in an acting role as GLG’s biologist, meaning he led projects, wrote plans, applied for stamp and project development funding, and completed reporting requirements.
“He is a team player who works exceptionally well across department programs and with constituents, displaying a ‘one DNR’ approach,” according to his presentation. “He collaborates with Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) employees and tribal members to manage wild rice on several flowages. He serves on several committees, including the Wetland Habitat Management Guidelines Team and the State Waterfowl Committee.”
Furthermore, he serves as the point person with the Grettum West water control structure replacement project, working with contractors, Ducks Unlimited engineers, and water regulations staff.
“His positive attitude, equipment operation expertise and attention to detail have been a welcome addition as a low ground unit and heavy dozer operator,” the presentation said in conclusion. “He is known to volunteer for tasks others shy away from, such as walking miles in hip boots with a drip torch at his side.”
