Hawley named DNR Wildlife Technician of the Year

Hawley with his children Will (left) and Cora (right). 

Drew Hawley, a 2000 Baldwin-Woodville graduate, was named 2021 DNR Wildlife Technician of the Year during an award ceremony in Appleton last month. 

Hawley is responsible for water management within the Glacial Lake Grantsburg (GLG) properties. These tasks include conducting annual inspections and repairs of more than 40 miles of dikes as well as managing and manipulating water levels on more than 50 water control structures covering over 8,000 square miles of marsh. 

