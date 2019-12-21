Select Greenfield Elementary students were honored Dec. 13 for being Helpful, Accountable, Willing and Kind (HAWK). In addition, Woodville Police Officer Mike Schaffer was introduced to the student body as the school liaison officer. Finally, Principal J.R. Dachel and Village President Willy Zevenbargen thanked the students and staff for donating a variety of goods to the Baldwin Food Pantry. The total amount was 1,040 pounds. Those selected students were also given certificates from Culver’s.
