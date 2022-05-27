Hartung receives Rural Health Ambassador Award

Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative (RWHC) representative, JoAnne Preston, recently presented the 2021 Rural Health Ambassador Award to Dr. Dennis Hartung at Western Wisconsin Health May 11.
The award recognizes health care employees at RWHC hospitals who have gone above the call of duty in promoting their respective organizations, while making significant contributions to rural health. Each recipient demonstrates a history of fostering positive communication and relations within the hospital’s respective service area by serving on community boards/service organizations; taking advantage of volunteer or public speaking opportunities; and supporting community health activities beyond the scope of the hospital.
“Dr. Hartung expresses a strong sense of trust and faith in humans,” said recently retired WWH Chief Nursing Officer Stephanie Johnson. “Dr. Hartung expresses a strong sense of trust and faith in humans. He believes in everyone and that they will do their best. His philosophy is “a woman’s body can do it.” He shows compassion and support not just for his patients, but for all pregnant women and I would stretch that out to include all humanity. He listens and discusses their options and empowers them to do what they believe is best for them. His presence is remarkably calm, caring, approachable, attentive, and down to earth bedside manner with incredible skills. He has a large following from our community and beyond, builds collaborative relationships with midwives throughout the Midwest.”
Incorporated in 1979, RWHC receives national recognition as one of the country’s earliest and most successful models for networking among rural hospitals. RWHC serves as a catalyst for regional collaboration and as an influential and creative force on behalf of rural communi¬ties and rural health. Owned and operated by 44 acute, medical-surgical hospitals, RWHC offers its members a wide range of shared services that meet local community health needs, including: staffing, consulting, management, networking, and education. Western Wisconsin Health is an active member of RWHC; their employees support the shared mission of “strengthening and sustaining rural health.”
