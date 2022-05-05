The Harlem Wizards, the most interactive, fun, community basketball event in the world is coming to St. Croix Central.
The Wizards will visit St. Croix Central High School 7 p.m., May 6 as a fundraiser for the SCC Graduation Association. The Wizards will play a game against a team of SCC All-Stars comprised of teachers, principals and graduating seniors.
Those Central all-stars scheduled to appear (but subject to change):
Elementary school: Mrs. Widiker (Physical Education teacher)
Middle school: Mrs. Ramberg (5th grade teacher), Mrs. Boeseneilers (6th grade teacher), Mr. Porten (6th grade teacher), Mr. Dilcher (7th grade teacher) and Mrs. Palmer (Interim Assistant Principal).
High school: Mr. Fuller (Physical Education teacher)
School Board member: Dave Roos
Seniors: Sydney Burgess, Katie Gostovich, Karter LaVenture, Jack McGrane, Zach Sabatke, Noah Schmitz, and Trae Widiker.
Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played over 15,000 games throughout the United States which have raised over $25 million for schools and charitable causes. The Wizards have also played in over 25 foreign countries on six continents.
They were created by Howie Davis, who was tasked by basketball showman Goose Tatum to organize a tour for Goose’s “Harlem Stars.” The Stars had a short but successful run which opened Davis’ eyes to the enormous potential of “show” basketball.
Under Davis’ leadership, the Wizards grew into a choice basketball destination for some of America’s best basketball talent. As the team’s reputation spread, professional athletes from across the sports spectrum took notice and joined the Wizards’ roadshow:
-- Connie Hawkins and Elvin Hayes, two of the top 50 NBA players of all time
-- Nate “Tiny” Archibald, a member of the NBA Hall of Fame
-- Mario Elie, a three-time NBA champion
-- Nancy Lieberman, a WNBA star, and Hall of Fame member.
Pregame, any child or teen with a Wizards jersey can warmup with the Wizards! Throughout the game, audience members will be asked to volunteer in different contests and acts. The game will conclude with the Wizards’ signature dance celebration that will have the parents on their feet and the kids moving to the beat.
“We are delighted to host the Wizards,” said Sarah Pommerening, SCC Graduation Association and Event Coordinator. “They are superb showmen who deliver fantastic all-ages entertainment for a great cause.”
To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit (www.harlemwizards.com/schedule-tickets/) ordirect ticket link: https://harlemwizards.thundertix.com/events/162411. One of the ticket options includes courtside plus, which means ticket holders receive first row seating and meeting privately with some of the Wizard players before the game for a meet-and-greet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.