April 17 was a festive celebration at the Baldwin Care Center as George Schlegel celebrated his 105th birthday. Schlegel was born in Jackson County and spent most of his life there as a dairy farmer before moving to Parkview Community Campus in Woodville. He then transferred to Comforts of Home in Baldwin and has now called the Baldwin Care Center home since 2015.
Schlegel was married to Zella for 62 years before she died in 2013. They were the parents to five children, grandparents to 11 and great-grandparents to nine. Daughter Georgia Larsen, who lives in Menomonie, explained he has difficulty moving around and has a hard time hearing, but still maintains a very good sense of humor, which has impressed the Care Center staff.
When asked why she thought her dad has lived for so long, Larsen replied “Mom’s good home cooking.”
Because of COVID-19, Schlegel didn’t have any guests. He was able to celebrate with a few family members through FaceTime and the Dietary Department provided birthday cupcakes for everyone to enjoy and celebrate with George.
“We all love him,” Larsen said. “Everyone’s looking forward to seeing him in person.”
