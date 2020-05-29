Austin Hanson always wanted to be a police officer.
An Army recruiter then changed those plans.
“An Army recruiter came in and talked about all the benefits they had to offer,” the 2020 Baldwin-Woodville graduate explained. “This interested me because I could get college paid for while doing what I have wanted to do forever which was becoming a police officer.
“I wanted to do something that was bigger than me and serve the people of the United States.”
Hanson leaves for Basic Training June 29 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri with the goals of becoming a member of the MP (Military Police).
Because of COVID-19, Baldwin-Woodville had to push its Graduation ceremony to July 25, meaning, as of now, Hanson won’t be there.
“I was sad to hear that I would be missing my graduation due to COVID-19 pushing back our graduation,” he said. “I feel we should have had a parade for our graduation around our bus loop or something in that nature so we can really feel accomplished of ourselves and take pride that we graduated high school.”
Yet, there’s still a part of him who is ready to go back to Baldwin-Woodville High School.
“Honestly, I still feel like I’m in school for some reason and I’m coming back at the end of August for another year of school,” he said. “It will take sometime for me to fully realize that I am done with high school and I’m moving onto the real world.”
While in high school, Hanson enjoyed criminal justice classes, shop classes with Mr. Peper, or Phy-Ed classes because he loves staying active. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, swimming and hanging out with friends and family.
“The more I think about the day-to-day school activities that I had they have so much more meaning than they did when school was in session,” he said. “When you were in school, you were like we gotta do this and dread the fact that you were doing something that you didn’t really like, but now that I think more on that I wish I would have had more fun doing the pep rallies and that stuff because now it is gone and I won’t be able to do that again with my friends.”
Hanson is the son of Chris Hanson and Billi Jo and Mitch Holldorf. Other siblings include twin brother Mason, step brother Vance Holldorf, sister Brianna Hanson and step sister Oaklie Holldorf.
“Five years from now, I’ll look back and think that I made the best of everyday in high school and remember all the good times I had,” Hanson said. “I like to make the best of everyday because you never know when your last day is.”
He wanted to give one final piece of advice to future B-W classes.
“For future seniors as cliche as it sounds you need to make the best of everyday and don’t worry about the negatives that come into your lives,” he said. “Because for the Class of 2020, we had our senior year taken away from us. You don’t want your senior year taken away from you and regret the decisions you made or the things you didn’t try.”
