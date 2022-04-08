People from all over Pierce and St. Croix County were on hand to celebrate Hancock Lodge #229 F&AM final pancake breakfast of the season March 20. It was a sun filled day with a near record number in attendance. Prizes were drawn by Delores Gebhart and Kraig Krueger.  The grand prize of a big screen TV was won by Bill Krueger of Hudson. The Instant Pot went to Helga Felt of Hudson. The Fire 7 tablet was won by Mike Metcalf of Ellsworth, while Nilssen’s gift cards went to Jeanine Elliott and Joann Gebhart of Ellsworth.

