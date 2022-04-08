People from all over Pierce and St. Croix County were on hand to celebrate Hancock Lodge #229 F&AM final pancake breakfast of the season March 20. It was a sun filled day with a near record number in attendance. Prizes were drawn by Delores Gebhart and Kraig Krueger. The grand prize of a big screen TV was won by Bill Krueger of Hudson. The Instant Pot went to Helga Felt of Hudson. The Fire 7 tablet was won by Mike Metcalf of Ellsworth, while Nilssen’s gift cards went to Jeanine Elliott and Joann Gebhart of Ellsworth.
Hancock Lodge 229 has successful pancake breakfast and prize drawing
