Hammond woman gets probation in alleged spitting on police officer incident

A Hammond woman pled guilty to two misdemeanors as the result of a Sept. 2021 incident in which she was charged of spitting on a police officer.
Gina Marie Kepka, 48, 1543 110th Ave., was placed on probation for resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct as part of a plea agreement as it was announced last week during a sentencing hearing.
The other charges, which included second degree recklessly endangering safety, throwing bodily fluids at public safety worker, battery and criminal damage to property were dismissed.
Conditions of the probation which were for two years, include paying court costs, AODA, maintaining absolute sobriety, an anger management assessment, writing apology letters to all officers involved and not entering a business where the primary purpose is sale of alcohol. A 30-day jail term was also stayed.
According to the criminal complaint:
St. Croix County law enforcement received a call around 5 p.m., Sept. 20, of an intoxicated female, identified as Kepka, attempting to run the caller off the roadway in Hammond Township.
Law enforcement responded to 110th Avenue, and found the vehicle in the eastbound lane, facing west. Kepka then drove a short distance into her driveway. Law enforcement followed and told Kepka to get out of the vehicle due to the fact she was involved in a crash and was parked on the wrong side of the road.
Kepka refused to get out of the vehicle and started screaming. It was noticeable her speech was slurred, she had red and glossy eyes and an open Budweiser can was visible in the center console.
Other deputies arrived. It was explained sobriety exercises were needed to be done. Kepka refused. Kepka was later told she was under arrest for OWI and needed to exit the vehicle; she refused again, with saying, ‘That’s cute.’
Kepka was removed from her vehicle thanks to law enforcement assistance. As she was being read her rights, she spit twice in the direction of law enforcement, with one of them landing on a vest. They asked her if she really needed to do that and she shook her head at them, which they took as confirmation.
As she was being placed into a squad car, she was asked to put her feet in. She refused to do so. An officer then attempted to place her feet in the car, Kepka responded by kicking him in the groin.
Baldwin EMS was contacted as Kepka complained about her shoulder hurting. After multiple attempts, Kepka refused treatment and EMS cleared from the scene.
Upon arrival at the Jail in Hudson, a search of Kepka’s belongings found a long glass pipe with a green leafy substance inside of it. It tested positive for THC with it weighing roughly 1.80 grams.
Deputies then interviewed an individual who alleged Kepka crashed into his truck on purpose She was backing out of the person’s driveway, when she then put the car in drive and traveled forward, striking the vehicle. She then backed out of the driveway and fled west on 110th Avenue
Deputies than also interviewed the caller who believed he was being run off the road. He said he was northbound on County Highway T when Kepka’s vehicle came up behind him at a high rate of speed, almost striking his vehicle. He said the driver was driving erratically and entered the ditch several times. He last saw the vehicle turn off T and head down 110th Avenue.
