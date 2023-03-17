The number of calls the Hammond Police Department have skyrocketed over the last 10 years.
In 2012, the department took 1,274 calls for service with only two officers dedicated to answering calls and patrolling the village by the end of the year.
In 2022, the number of calls increased over 50 percent to 2,886 but the number of officers has remained at two.
“Not only have the number of calls for service drastically increased, but the complexity of the calls has increased as well,” Hammond Police Chief Dan Orr said. “Officers are spending more time answering complex calls for service including mental illness, domestic violence, and drug crimes.”
The Hammond Village Board will put the question to the voters April 4 in a referendum on the spring election ballot whether they want to exceed the tax levy so the Village can hire an additional full-time officer.
The amount the Village asking is $150,000, which includes wages and benefits in addition to uniforms, additional fuel, maintenance, and other expenses.
The estimated effect on the homeowner is according to 2021 figures, a home assessed at $200,000 would see an increase in their property taxes of $198.63.
That’s not all Hammond voters have to decide
April 4.
The second question is to levy additional funds for street maintenance for a cost of $250,000.
“The cost of maintaining the streets continue to increase as does the cost to borrow money,” the village said in a news release. “The funds generated from this referendum question should it pass would be segregated in a separate account and exclusively used for street maintenance.”
Using 2021 tax figures, a home assessed at $200,000 would see an increase in their property taxes of $331.06 if the street maintenance question is approved.
