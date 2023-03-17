243308572_224406906384610_4921582332832270907_n-WEB.jpg
Contributed

The number of calls the Hammond Police Department have skyrocketed over the last 10 years. 

In 2012, the department took 1,274 calls for service with only two officers dedicated to answering calls and patrolling the village by the end of the year. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.