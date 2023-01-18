U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced USDA is investing $643,629 in critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural Wisconsin, and combat climate change.

“When the USDA invests in renewable energy, we help rural residents and businesses build more resilient and thriving communities,” Lassa said. “The projects announced today in Wisconsin not only demonstrate our commitment to tackling climate change, but they expand access to renewable technology while creating good paying jobs and saving people money on their energy bills.” [Audio: Mp3, 481 KB, 20 seconds]

