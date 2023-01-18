U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced USDA is investing $643,629 in critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural Wisconsin, and combat climate change.
“When the USDA invests in renewable energy, we help rural residents and businesses build more resilient and thriving communities,” Lassa said. “The projects announced today in Wisconsin not only demonstrate our commitment to tackling climate change, but they expand access to renewable technology while creating good paying jobs and saving people money on their energy bills.” [Audio: Mp3, 481 KB, 20 seconds]
In Wisconsin, USDA is making 38 investments through the Rural Energy for America Program. This program helps farmers, ag producers and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. It reflects the many ways USDA Rural Development helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses lower energy costs.
For example:
Sun Ridge Farms, an agricultural producer in Hammond, will use a $9,671 grant to install an energy-efficient grain dryer. The project is expected to save $7,401 per year and will replace 141,735 kilowatt hours (kWh) (33 percent of the previous dryer’s energy use) per year, which is enough to power 13 homes.
Gillis Farm Inc., an agricultural producer in Roberts, will use a $20,000 grant to install a more energy-efficient grain drying system. The project is expected to save $11,895 per year. It will replace 409,754 kilowatt hours (kWh) (57 percent of the farm’s energy use) per year, which is enough to power 37 homes.
Handy Art Inc., a rural small business in Milton will use a $110,322 grant to install a solar electric array. This project is expected to save $22,991 per year. It will replace 244,583 kilowatt hours (kWh) (70 percent of the business's energy use) per year, which is enough to power 22 homes.
Babler Inc., a rural cheese producer in Cascade will use a $44,363 grant to install a solar electric array. This project is expected to save $9,407 per year. It will replace 146,980 kilowatt hours (kWh) (four percent of the business's energy use) per year, which is enough to power 13 homes.
West Star Farm LLC, an agricultural producer in Cottage Grove will use a $33,442 grant to install three small solar electric arrays. This project is expected to save $10,162 per year and will replace 99,385 kilowatt hours (kWh) (100 percent of the business's energy use) per year, which is enough to power nine homes.
Perlick Distillery LLC, a distillery in Sarona will use a $33,250 grant to install a solar panel array. This project is expected to save $6,298 per year. It will generate 78,513 kilowatt hours (kWh) (100 percent of the company's energy use) per year, which is enough to power seven homes.
USDA also announced it will make $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program to expand renewable energy and support energy-efficiency projects for people living in rural America. This funding includes $250 million provided by the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic legislative package known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The deadline to apply for grants is March 31, 2023. Applications for technical assistance grants are due Jan. 31, 2023. Applications for loan guarantees are accepted year-round.
Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local USDA Rural Development State Energy Coordinator well in advance of the application deadlines to discuss their project and ask any questions about the REAP program or the application process.
