According to a press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, an early morning weekend accident caused the death of Nathan J. Schultz, 42, Hammond. Saturday October 31, 2020, at approximately 12:48 a.m. the St. Croix County Sheriffs Office responded to 100th Ave, just east of 166th St. in Hammond Township for a single vehicle crash.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by Schultz, was eastbound on 100th Ave. The truck lost control on the roadway and entered the north ditch striking a concrete culvert. The truck rolled onto the driver’s side. Schultz was located underneath the truck. United Fire and Rescue along with Baldwin Towing secured the truck while EMS personnel checked on Schultz.
Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office.
It is unknown if Schultz was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriffs Office.
Assisting at the scene were United Fire and Rescue, Hammond Police Dept. and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This is the 5th traffic fatality in St. Croix County in 2020.
