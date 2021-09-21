A Hammond man drowned in Burnett County earlier this month.
The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office reported Sept. 8 the body of Jason R. Gilbertson, 49, Hammond, was found in Lower Clam Lake, east of Siren.
His body was discovered in the general area of the original location where he was reported missing. The Sheriff’s Office reported they received a 911 call Sept. 5 of a possible drowning. A man had been swimming on Lower Clam Lake and had gone missing from a boat he was swimming near with his companions.
The Sheriff’s Office dispatched emergency responders from Webster Fire, the Jackson Fire and Dive Team, St. Croix Hertel Fire, Shell Lake Fire, Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, Siren Police Department K9 Emergency Response Team and Burnett County Emergency Management, who all assisted in the search.
Funeral services for Gilbertson were Sept. 18 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona.
