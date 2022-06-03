Summwe will be here before we know it. Summer is a wonderful time to visit the library and see all the wonderful opportunities that a library has to offer. This summer at the Hammond Community Library we are offering activities for children and adults of all ages. Not only will programs be inside the library, but we are planning some special outside activities. We will be out with our new Library Book Bike. More details about the bike and locations will be available very soon. The book bike was made possible by ARPA funding through the DPI (Department of Public Instruction).
Back by popular demand! Summer Mini Camps for children ages 4-10. Tuesday camp hours: 1:00-4:00 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday camp hours: 9 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Parents are welcome to either stay with their child or drop off and pick up their child for three hours. This summer the camps will focus on reading, STEM, art, music, and sign language. Plus, there will be weekly reading challenges. Campers may come every day or select the days of the week that work best, as well as pick the weeks campers are attending. Campers must register, the registration link is found here: https://forms.gle/oavrfsfBsdDdy7JE6
Youth ages 11-15, just stop by for a visit and do a craft, puzzle, play a game and take one or more of the book/reading challenges throughout the summer June 21-July 28. No registration is required, plan your visit during regular library hours, Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and enjoy the activities.
For adults, we are offering a Summer Craft Series. The craft series is offered Tuesday evenings, participants may arrive between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. and enjoy making a special craft. Crafters must register, the registration link is found here: https://forms.gle/bds5gu5KzHL8bAM67
NEED A LIBRARY CARD? No problem, visit us in person or see via our website, www.hammondpubliclibrary.org.
