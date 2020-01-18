Monday, January 20
Parent and Child Art Night: Circle Weaving @ 6:30 PM
A parent and child craft evening, learning how to circle weave using cardboard circles and yarn. Register Here: https://forms.gle/5P3411A3RPYhMgdR6 (www.hammondpubliclibrary.org)
Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, 715-796-2281.
Tuesday, January 21
Air Fryer How To's @ 6:30 PM
Learn more about air fryers tonight with easy how to tips and what resources are available at the library or through the MORE library system. Register Here: https://forms.gle/SZ7TvQypTS4KJBkT7 (www.hammondpubliclibrary.org)
Wednesday, January 22
Yoga/Gentle Stretch @ 7:00 PM
Bring your mat, wear comfortable clothing and enjoy 30-45 minutes of gentle stretching and relaxing. Location: Village Offices -- 455 Davis Street. No registration required.
Wednesday, January 22
Community Potluck Breakfast from 8-10 AM
We would love to see you on Wednesday morning for a great breakfast. Library provides the space, coffee and tea. You bring a breakfast dish to pass and enjoy time spent with community members.
Thursday, January 23
Pebble Art @ 6:30 PM
A fun activity for the whole family to enjoy--pebble art creations. All supplies will be provided for you to create your own pebble art masterpiece. Register here: https://forms.gle/v2AvetoJA9Fsf6K76 (www.hammondpubliclibrary.org)
Friday, January 24
Afternoon Yoga/Gentle Stretches @ 1:00 PM
Bring your mat, wear comfortable clothing and enjoy 30-45 minutes of gentle stretching and relaxing. Location: Village Offices -- 455 Davis Street. No registration required.
Saturday, January 25
PAWS: Reading with Ole and Julie from 10-11:30 AM
Drop in and read to Ole, Ole just loves to hear a good story and all types of stories.
A wonderful opportunity for your child to read with a dog. How does this help your child improve their reading skills? Here is a list of reasons: Sustain concentration and focus, Maintains a higher level of awareness, Improve attitudes toward school, Increase reading comprehension and fluency, Expand their use of vocabulary and language, Boost confidence and pride in their reading skills, Cultivate a higher motivation for reading and learning, Foster positive social interactions, Feel more comfortable about learning, Enjoy the experience of reading (https://www.pawstoread.com).
Weekly programs:
Wednesdays at 2:00 PM: Fika group--a group that gets together for afternoon coffee, conversation, and sweet treats.
Thursdays from 9:15-11:15 AM: More than a cafe/Creative Aging--mee up in the morning for coffee and various art based activities and other activities such as cards, dominoes, DIY projects, etc.
