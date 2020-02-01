Monday, Feb. 3
Paint on Book Pages @ 6:30 p.m. All supplies provided and instruction for this fun and easy painting/drawing artwork using discarded books. Please register: www.hammondpubliclibrary.org, Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
WI/MN Book Club Meeting and Discussion of "The Heirloom Murders" by Kathleen Ernst at 6:30 p.m. Have a lively discussion of the book of the month.
www.hammondpubliclibrary.org, Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Wednesday Feb. 5
Yoga/Gentle Stretch @ 7 p.m.
Bring your mat, wear comfortable clothing and enjoy 30-45 minutes of gentle stretching and relaxing. Location: Village Offices -- 455 Davis Street. No registration required.
Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Thursday, Feb. 6
Dried Bean Art @ 6:30 p.m.
All supplies and instructions given for this DIY art piece using dried beans and glue. Please register: (www.hammondpubliclibrary.org) Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Friday, Feb. 7
Afternoon Yoga/Gentle Stretches @ 1 p.m.
Bring your mat, wear comfortable clothing and enjoy 30-45 minutes of gentle stretching and relaxing. Location: Village Offices -- 455 Davis Street. No registration required.
Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Friday, Feb. 7
Hot and Steamy Night at 6 p.m.
Ladies join us for a girls night at the library--an evening of romance inspiration. Book talks, make-and-takes, pampering, etc.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Book to Art: Hearts at 10 a.m.
A fun way to spend the morning, reading a story and then creating a wonderful art piece based off the book. February's theme is all about hearts. Please register: www.hammondpubliclibrary.org, Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI 715-796-2281
Weekly programs: Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI.
Wednesdays at 2 p.m.: Fika group--a group that gets together for afternoon coffee, conversation and sweet treats.
Thursdays from 9:15-11:15 a.m.: More than a cafe/Creative Aging--mee up in the morning for coffee and various art based activities and other activities such as cards, dominoes, DIY projects, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.