December 23 @ 6:30 PM: DIY: Poinsettia Felt Ornament
Register Here: https://forms.gle/N2sFSJcazEM7Y5UA7
On the 25th day Christmas the Hammond Community Library hosted a DIY: Poinsettia Felt Ornament making program.
Weekly Programs:
Wednesdays at 2:00 PM Fika. Fika is a chance to get together over a cup of coffee and conversation.
Wednesdays at 7:00 PM Yoga. Meeting at the Village Offices (455 Davis Street, Hammond, WI). Join us for 30-45 minutes of gentle stretches and relaxation movements. Bring your mat and come in and join the practice each Wednesday.
Coming in January 2020:
Weekly for Seniors: "More than a cafe" on Thursday mornings from 9:15-11:15 AM come in for coffee and various activities. Activities may include card games, bingo, word games, etc.
January 9 at 9:15 AM: Creative Aging program, during this DIY arts and crafts program we will explore guided drawing, painting, clay work, etc.
Weekly on Tuesdays at 9:15 AM: Story-time: January 7-14 Winter Stories and crafts, January 21-28 Noisy stories and crafts.
Weekly on Tuesdays at 5:30 PM: Family Fitness Fun, 30 minutes of fitness fun with your kids, we raise the heart rate and your family fun time together each Tuesday evening.
