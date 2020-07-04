Welcome to our newly revised library operation and services. Over the past few months we have undergone multiple changes. From being closed to offering curbside service, to building virtual options into our services and beyond. Below you will find what we have changed to ensure the safety of our community, staff, and everyone who visits the library.
1. We are open to the public by appointment, Monday-Friday 9 am – 6 pm. You may choose your own books, movies, audiobooks, and magazines to take home and enjoy.
2. You may still request a curbside pickup. Just give a call from your vehicle when you arrive, and we are very happy to bring your items out to you.
3. We ask when you are returning your materials to please place them in the book drop—we need to quarantine all items 72 hours upon return to the library.
4. Courier has resumed for us on a regular basis, not all libraries are doing this as of yet—please check with other libraries as to what they are doing for courier (incoming materials from other libraries). Note: courier items upon arrival sit for 72 hours, then are processed.
5. We do require a mask or face covering when you visit the library.
6. We have one computer for public access.
7. We ask that you do social distancing practice while in the library.
8. Limit of 6 people in the library, including staff.
9. All programs are virtual.
**NOTE: Programs have set dates and times and registration is required. However, if you are unable to make the appointed time for the program, we have added a service just for you. You may book a one – on – one appointment to take a virtual program or book an appointment to do a one – on -one program at the library. You must still register for the program, so that a kit and link or appointment set.
How to book an appointment: Call us at 715-796-2281, visit our web-page www.hammondpubliclibrary.org and click on “Set your appointment to visit the library” button, or via our Facebook page and using the Book Now button.
Curbside request form is available via our web-page www.hammondpubliclibrary.org and click on the “Curbside Request Form”.
Virtual programs: Click on the calendar icon on our web-page www.hammondpubliclibrary.org and see a full list of programs and find the registration forms. Or Visit our Facebook page and see programs under Events.
Virtual Homeschool programs: You may register at any-time for these programs, the programs are open to everyone and will begin in September. A registration form may be found on our web-page, just click on “Register for Fall Virtual Learning Opportunities”.
Get a library card: Yes, now you may get a Hammond Community Library card, good at all MORE libraries, online, from the comfort of your home. Fill out the form and your card will be ready for pick up at the Hammond Community Library or mailed to you. Visit our web-site www.hammondpubliclibrary.org and click on the button “Get a library card”.
If you don’t have access to the internet and are unable to visit our web-page or Facebook page, please call us and we will help you with any information you may want or need. We will also help you register for any programs you want to attend and set up a way for you to attend the program.
Building Partnerships:
If you or your organization need anything or would like to partner in anyway we would love to hear from you and work out the best way to create a beautiful partnership. Ways we can partner with our organization: virtual story-times, virtual craft programs, virtual learning programs. Call Michelle or send an e-mail to mjohnson@hammondpubliclibrary.org to work out details about bringing the library into your organization.
We have been and still are striving to be the best we can be during these times for the community. This means that we are working each and every day on ways to keep improving our services and keeping you safe and healthy. We are truly touched by this amazing community we are a part of, and we want to continue to offer quality materials, services, and programs.
For more details and to register for programs visit our web-site at www.hammondpubliclibrary.org. Registration forms may be found on our website calendar or via social media posts on Facebook and Instagram. If you don’t have internet access, stop in and our friendly staff would love to fill you in on the details and provide you with a registration form for any of the programs.
CONTACT and LOCATION INFORMATION:
Location: 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI.
715-796-2281
Website: www.hammondpubliclibrary.org
Library Email: mjohnson@hammondpubliclibrary.org
Programming Email: hammondlibraryprograms@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HammondcomunitylibraryHCL/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/83822959224/?ref=bookmarks (where you will find the videos)
Temporary Hours: Monday-Friday 9 AM - 6 PM
The Hammond Community is:
A Fine Free Library!
Where you can get a free library card!
Use the Free Wi-Fi!
Offers a great selection of free materials that you and your family can enjoy!
Welcomes you to the heart of the community where you can meet up with your neighbors and friends!
Where you can just come on in and hang out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.