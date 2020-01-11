Tuesday, January 14
Let's Talk: Taking a look back at 2019 @ 6:30 PM
Take a look back on the year 2019 through slides, fun trivia, and conversations of what each individual remembers. Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Tuesday, January 14
STEM: Snowflakes @ 6:30 PM
Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Tonight is all about Snowflakes, how snowflakes for formed and much more + hands on activities in all of the STEM programs offered at the library. Ages 4 and older. Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Tuesday, January 14
PAWS: Reading with Ole and Julie from 5:30-7:00 PM
Drop in and read to Ole, Ole just loves to hear a good story and all types of stories.
A wonderful opportunity for your child to read with a dog. How does this help your child improve their reading skills? Here is a list of reasons: Sustain concentration and focus, Maintains a higher level of awareness, Improve attitudes toward school, Increase reading comprehension and fluency, Expand their use of vocabulary and language, Boost confidence and pride in their reading skills, Cultivate a higher motivation for reading and learning, Foster positive social interactions, Feel more comfortable about learning, Enjoy the experience of reading (https://www.pawstoread.com).
Wednesday January 15
Yoga/Gentle Stretch @ 7:00 PM
Bring your mat, wear comfortable clothing and enjoy 30-45 minutes of gentle stretching and relaxing. Location: Village Offices -- 455 Davis Street. No registration required. Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Thursday, January 16
DIY: Chunky Blanket @ 6:30 PM
Bring in 2-5 skeins of chunky chenille yarn and learn how to make your very own chunky blanket. Please register. Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI -- To register visit: www.hammondpubliclibrary.org or call 715-796-2281
Thursday, January 16
Cozy Mystery Book Club Meeting/Discussion @ 7:00 PM
Each month is readers’ choice of a cozy mystery, then come in and discuss your read with the group sharing your likes, dislikes, etc. What is a cozy mystery: An amateur sleuth, an unsuspecting victim, a quirky supporting cast, and trail of clues and red herrings are the main ingredients of a cozy mystery. Drop in and join the group, we love hearing and seeing new cozy mystery readers.
Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Saturday, January 18
Teen Time: Painted book pages @ 1:00 PM
An activity just for teens ages 11 and older. Learn to create beautiful pieces of artwork using old books, markers, colored pencils, papers, and emblessments. Please register.
Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, -- To register visit: www.hammondpubliclibrary.org or call 715-796-2281
Weekly programs:
Wednedays at 2:00 PM: Fika group--a group that gets together for afternoon coffee, conversation, and sweet treats.
Thursdays from 9:15-11:15 AM: More than a cafe--a group that meets for morning coffee and various activities such as cards, dominoes, DIY projects, etc.
