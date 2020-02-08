Monday, February 10
Valentine/Hearts Card Making @ 6:30 PM. All supplies provided and instruction for this fun and easy cardmaking night. Please register: www.hammondpubliclibrary.org, Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281.
Tuesday, February 11
STEM: Red Hots Experiments for ages 4 and older and 6:30 PM. Join us as we explore the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics each month with new and exciting activities.
www.hammondpubliclibrary.org, Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Tuesday, February 11
PAWS: Reading with Julie and Ole. Drop in and read to Ole, Ole just loves to hear a good story and all types of stories. A wonderful opportunity for your child to read with a dog.
How does this help your child improve their reading skills?
Here is a list of reasons:
• Sustain concentration and focus
• Maintain a higher level of awareness
• Improve attitudes toward school
• Increase reading comprehension and fluency
• Expand their use of vocabulary and language
• Boost confidence and pride in their reading skills
• Cultivate a higher motivation for reading and learning
• Foster positive social interactions
• Feel more comfortable about learning
• Enjoy the experience of reading (https://www.pawstoread.com/about.html)
Wednesday, February 12
Yoga/Gentle Stretch @ 7:00 PM
Bring your mat, wear comfortable clothing and enjoy 30-45 minutes of gentle stretching and relaxing. Location: Village Offices -- 455 Davis Street. No registration required.
Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Thursday, February 13
History Talk with Hunter: WWI @ 6:30 PM
Join Hunter this month as he delves into a very interesting time period of WWI. Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Friday, February 14
Afternoon Yoga/Gentle Stretches @ 1:00 PM
Bring your mat, wear comfortable clothing and enjoy 30-45 minutes of gentle stretching and relaxing. Location: Village Offices -- 455 Davis Street. No registration required.
Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281
Weekly programs: Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI.
Wednesdays at 2:00 PM: Fika group--a group that gets together for afternoon coffee, conversation, and sweet treats.
Thursdays from 9:15-11:15 AM: More than a cafe/Creative Aging--mee up in the morning for coffee and various art based activities and other activities such as cards, dominoes, DIY projects, etc
