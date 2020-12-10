A COVID-19 drive-through testing location is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10 and will be held at the United Fire Department in Hammond. This is the last of these scheduled drive-through testing events. The testing location was moved from the location in Somerset to accommodate the flow of traffic and colder weather.
The United Fire Department is located at 1055 Clyde Hanson Dr. Hammond, WI. 54015. Testing runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing at this location is available for any Wisconsin resident who has symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The tests are free, and no insurance is needed. All individuals receiving a test will remain in their vehicle. Although appointments are not required, they recommend pre-registering to speed up the testing process. You can pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/. A parent or guardian must be present to consent for testing minors between the ages of 5 to 17.
650 tests will be available at this location. Testing is first come first served. If you are not able to get a test, please contact one of the additional testing locations listed on the St. Croix County website.
St. Croix County has been partnering with the Wisconsin Army National Guard to provide free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites at locations in Somerset and Hammond. Seven testing events in total were scheduled between these locations. Testing began on October 22. 1,950 tests have been administered at these locations as of November 30, 2020.
Due to the high volume of positive COVID-19 cases, St. Croix County Public Health has not been able to contact everyone who tested positive for COVID-19 by phone within 24 hours. Starting Dec. 3, 2020, St. Croix County Public Health will begin sending automated text, phone, and email alerts to residents who tested positive and have not been contacted by Public Health. These automated alerts will provide information about what to do after testing positive for COVID-19.
If you tested positive for COVID-19 and your information has been reported to St. Croix County Public Health, you may receive a message by text, phone, or email from St. Croix County’s automated messaging system. All automated phone or text alerts originate from St. Croix County’s COVID-19 phone line, 715-246-8224 and email alerts are sent from covid19@sccwi.gov. Automated email and text alerts from St. Croix County Public Health will have a link pointing to more information and a secure confidential form to be completed.
How do you know if a message is from Public Health? Automated messages will be sent from the following email and phone number:
• Automated email alerts will only be sent from covid19@sccwi.gov
• Automated text or phone alerts will only be sent from 715-246-8224
A member of the Public Health Department may follow up with you using a different phone number than listed above. To avoid potential scams, please do not reply to or click links in messages that ask you for payment or financial information. Contact tracers and messages from Public Health will NOT ask you for money or payment, social security, or bank account information. If you are unsure of the legitimacy of a message, please contact Public Health at the phone number or email listed above.
Recently the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched new map visualizations providing additional geographic breakdowns for COVID-19 case and death data.
Continuing its commitment to transparency, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today released maps and corresponding downloadable data tables that break down confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by new geographic boundaries. The new maps allow Wisconsinites to view existing COVID-19 case and death data by municipalities (cities, towns, and villages), zip code tabulation areas, and school district boundaries.
“We work hard to provide local and tribal health officials and the public with timely COVID-19 information,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Breaking down existing case data by these additional geographies offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities.”
It is important to note that school district boundary data represent all COVID-19 case and death information for those who live in that geographic area. Data are inclusive of all ages, are not limited to school-aged children, and are not showing cases or deaths specific to schools.
Geographic boundaries use location data from the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) to populate the maps with COVID-19 information, based on the address an individual provides at the time of testing. No personally identifiable information is shared.
The mapped case metrics present seven-day averages of new case rates, cumulative case counts, and cumulative case rates. Cases included in these maps are confirmed COVID-19 cases from molecular tests only. Results from antigen and antibody tests are not included.
The mapped death metrics present cumulative death rates, cumulative death counts, and percent of deaths among all cases.
Data represent all COVID-19 case and death information for those who live in that geographic area. Darker colors indicate a higher rate, count, or percentage of COVID-19 cases or deaths. Clicking within a specific boundary provides location-specific metrics. These data are available for download via links in the call-out box at the bottom of each data page.
DHS continues to provide new ways for our partners, as well as the public, to visualize COVID-19 case data. While the context of COVID-19 cases and deaths may be unique for each location, Wisconsinites’ collective action is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. DHS plans to update these data by 2 p.m. each day.
Current county COVID-19 numbers as of print time:
St. Croix County- 2,329 active cases
Polk County- 456 active cases
Pierce County- 246 active cases
