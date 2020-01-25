Monday, January 27
Paint and sip night: Winter Cardinal @ 6:30 PM. All supplies provided and instruction. Please register: www.hammondpubliclibrary.org, Hammond Community Library, 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI, 715-796-2281.
Tuesday, January 28
Silent Reading Party from 5-8 PM. Drop in and enjoy a good book while sipping a warm drink of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate.
Wednesday January 29
Yoga/Gentle Stretch @ 7:00 PM
Bring your mat, wear comfortable clothing and enjoy 30-45 minutes of gentle stretching and relaxing. Location: Village Offices -- 455 Davis Street. No registration required.
Thursday, January 30
Back to Basics: DIY: Home Cleaning Products @ 6:30 PM
Learn to make some of your very own home cleaning products. Saves money and uses items you probably already have on hand. Please register: (www.hammondpubliclibrary.org)
Friday, January 31
Afternoon Yoga/Gentle Stretches @ 1:00 PM
Bring your mat, wear comfortable clothing and enjoy 30-45 minutes of gentle stretching and relaxing. Location: Village Offices -- 455 Davis Street. No registration required.
Saturday, February 1
Take your child to the library day! from 9 AM- 1 PM
Drop in and check out the library and have fun with various activities such as story centers, art centers, STEM centers, & gooey center. Check out books, get a library card, and explore the wonderful world of the Hammond Community Library.
Weekly programs:
Wednedays at 2:00 PM: Fika group--a group that gets together for afternoon coffee, conversation, and sweet treats.
Thursdays from 9:15-11:15 AM: More than a cafe/Creative Aging--mee up in the morning for coffee and various art based activities and other activities such as cards, dominoes, DIY projects, etc.
