During this time of libraries being closed, we are happy to say, even though our doors are closed to the public, we have been bringing the library to you virtually. We have totally re-thought how we can stay connected to you and your family.

Curbside Pickup: available Monday-Friday 9 am – 6 pm. Request your items via a request form found on our web-page, www.hammondpubliclibrary.org or by calling 715-796-2281. We would be very happy to fill your request and have it ready for you. Our staff is taking all precautions to keep you and your family safe.

Virtual programs: For a full list of programs being offered visit the web-page www.hammondpubliclibrary.org. How does this work, you fill out a simple registration, get your materials, via curbside pick up or mailed, before the program you are e-mailed a link to join in. Then when the program is scheduled, you click on the link (in your e-mail) and join us for a fun time while connecting with others doing the same program. These programs are creative, educational, and a way to stay connected while staying safe.

List of programs:

May 4, Twig and Yarn Art

May 4, Kids Art time: DIY Button Tree

May 5, WI/MN Book Club meeting

May 7, Mother’s Day Gift

May 9, Book to art

May 11, Paper Doll Art

May 12, STEM

May 14, Bingo

May 18, CD Garden Spinner

May 19, Wine Bottle decorating

May 21, Wooden Disc Silhouette

May 26, Picture frame Art with twigs

May 28, Book Fairy Garden

List of weekly programs:

Wednesdays, Fika at 2:00 PM

Wednesdays, Live Yoga at 7:00 PM on Facebook

Fridays, Live Yoga at 1:00 PM on Facebook

List of weekly programs for the kids @ 3:00 PM

Mondays, Kids Crafts

Tuesdays, Kids Challenge

Wednesdays, Going to the Animals

Thursdays, Kids in the Kitchen

Fridays, Kids Yoga and Dance

Facebook: we have been posting several videos for you-workouts, stories, crafts, and science.

For more details and to register for programs visit our web-site at www.hammondpubliclibrary.org. Registration forms may be found on our website calendar or via social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you don’t have internet access, stop in and our friendly staff would love to fill you in on the details and provide you with a registration form for any of the programs.

