During this time of libraries being closed, we are happy to say, even though our doors are closed to the public, we have been bringing the library to you virtually. We have totally re-thought how we can stay connected to you and your family.
Curbside Pickup: available Monday-Friday 9 am – 6 pm. Request your items via a request form found on our web-page, www.hammondpubliclibrary.org or by calling 715-796-2281. We would be very happy to fill your request and have it ready for you. Our staff is taking all precautions to keep you and your family safe.
Virtual programs: For a full list of programs being offered visit the web-page www.hammondpubliclibrary.org. How does this work, you fill out a simple registration, get your materials, via curbside pick up or mailed, before the program you are e-mailed a link to join in. Then when the program is scheduled, you click on the link (in your e-mail) and join us for a fun time while connecting with others doing the same program. These programs are creative, educational, and a way to stay connected while staying safe.
List of programs:
May 4, Twig and Yarn Art
May 4, Kids Art time: DIY Button Tree
May 5, WI/MN Book Club meeting
May 7, Mother’s Day Gift
May 9, Book to art
May 11, Paper Doll Art
May 12, STEM
May 14, Bingo
May 18, CD Garden Spinner
May 19, Wine Bottle decorating
May 21, Wooden Disc Silhouette
May 26, Picture frame Art with twigs
May 28, Book Fairy Garden
List of weekly programs:
Wednesdays, Fika at 2:00 PM
Wednesdays, Live Yoga at 7:00 PM on Facebook
Fridays, Live Yoga at 1:00 PM on Facebook
List of weekly programs for the kids @ 3:00 PM
Mondays, Kids Crafts
Tuesdays, Kids Challenge
Wednesdays, Going to the Animals
Thursdays, Kids in the Kitchen
Fridays, Kids Yoga and Dance
Facebook: we have been posting several videos for you-workouts, stories, crafts, and science.
For more details and to register for programs visit our web-site at www.hammondpubliclibrary.org. Registration forms may be found on our website calendar or via social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you don’t have internet access, stop in and our friendly staff would love to fill you in on the details and provide you with a registration form for any of the programs.
CONTACT and LOCATION INFORMATION:
Location: 850 Davis Street, Hammond, WI.
715-796-2281
Website: www.hammondpubliclibrary.org
Library Email: mjohnson@hammondpubliclibrary.org
Programming Email: hammondlibraryprograms@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/83822959224/?ref=bookmarks (where you will find the videos)
Temporary Hours: Monday-Friday 9 AM - 6 PM
The Hammond Community is:
A Fine Free Library!
Where you can get a free library card! Use the Free Wi-Fi! Offers a great selection of free materials that you and your family can enjoy! Welcomes you to the heart of the community where you can meet up with your neighbors and friends! Where you can just come on in and hang out!
