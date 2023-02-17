Hager, Harmon honored with scholarships from Rush River Club

From left to right: Bill Paider, Scholarship Community Chair, Derek Harmon, Cam Koplin, Dawson Hager, Kathy Birkel, Scholarship Community RRTR Secretary and Hayli White. Harmon and Hager were this year’s scholarship recipients while Koplin and White were previous ones. 

Feb. 4 was a day to celebrate for those at the Rush River Trial Riders Snowmobile Club. 

The club, located east of Ellsworth, held its annual Snow Day which include trail rides, a raffle and the announcement of scholarships to two high school seniors, Dawson Hager of Baldwin-Woodville and Derek Harmon of Plum City. 

