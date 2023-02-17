Hager, Harmon honored with scholarships from Rush River Club

From left to right: Bill Paider, Scholarship Community Chair, Derek Harmon, Cam Koplin, Dawson Hager, Kathy Birkel, Scholarship Community RRTR Secretary and Hayli White. Harmon and Hager were this year’s scholarship recipients while Koplin and White were previous ones.
Feb. 4 was a day to celebrate for those at the Rush River Trial Riders Snowmobile Club.
The club, located east of Ellsworth, held its annual Snow Day which include trail rides, a raffle and the announcement of scholarships to two high school seniors, Dawson Hager of Baldwin-Woodville and Derek Harmon of Plum City.
Bill Paider, Scholarship Committee Chair, praised the two for their work over the years.
“They are two great kids who understand what it takes to put the trails together and keep our clubhouse open,” he said.
Hager was the first B-W recipient to receive a scholarship from the club.
“Ever since I could sit on one and hold on, I was hooked,” he said about snowmobiles. “I love the speed.”
Hager said being a member of the Club has taught him to respect and maintain the trails along with the people around them.
“Don’t get something big,” he said when asked about advice for firsttimers. “Start out small and learn the ropes from it. Once you feel more experienced, you can go up from there.”
The son of Pete and Trina, Hager will attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout Honors College to major in electrical engineering.
Harmon, the son of Ray, will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire to become a diesel technician.
“I grew up on a dairy farm and love the feeling of fixing something and making it run again,” he said.
Harmon said the love of snowmobiles started when he went riding his father.
“How to ride safely and how to ride together,” he said, when asked what he has learned about being in the club. He added he’s never been fearful when riding on a snowmobile.
The first place for the raffle was a 2023 Ski-Doo Renegade Adrenaline 600 ETEC with the second place being a trailer.
