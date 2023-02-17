Pheasant populations in northwest Wisconsin saw a nice bump this year, but winter could reverse that trend. 

Local biologists regularly conduct population surveys across the state, which are used to estimate bird numbers in each area. Counts in St. Croix, Pierce and Polk counties have seen positive returns recently, and areas even further north are also seeing good population gains. Access to quality habitat and a few back-to-back mild winters have a lot to do with the increase, but heavy snow this winter could set numbers back a bit. 

